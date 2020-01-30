Two arrested for Rs 2-crore bank fraud

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:30 IST

The Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a bank fraud racket involving ₹2 crore with the arrest of two persons.

The accused were targeting people by replacing their registered bank account mobile numbers and email IDs with their own, said a police spokesperson.

The racket was operated from Ludhiana by three persons. The two arrested persons have been identified as Rajeev Kumar and Deepak Kumar Gupta.

A complaint in this regard was filed by HDFC Bank manager, risk intelligence, Vijay Kumar, on December 30, alleging that a fraud of ₹2 crore was detected from a bank account.

Cyber crime cell investigation revealed that fraudsters used to change email IDs and mobile numbers registered with the bank account of the victims with their own contact details, the spokesperson said in a statement.

It was found that all the government ID proofs, including chip-based driving licences, PAN cards, hologram containing Voter ID Cards, etc. provided as KYC documents for opening the bank accounts and for obtaining mobile numbers were fake and fabricated. “All money withdrawals were done by the fraudsters through ATM cards and cheques, thereby leaving no trail for police to follow,” it said.