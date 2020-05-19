e-paper
Two booked for murder bid in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two men are absconding after stabbing a Sector 29 resident in the stomach at the mango garden in the area, police said on Monday.

Victim Asif on Sunday evening had intervened in a brawl between his brother Wasim, 22, and the duo, Shoaib and Ajay, when he was attacked, said police. He has been hospitalised.

The accused have been booked for attempt to murder. Police is trying to ascertain their whereabouts.

tags
top news
