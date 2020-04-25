e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two brothers held for misbehaving with woman sub-inspector in Ludhiana

Two brothers held for misbehaving with woman sub-inspector in Ludhiana

The accused, identified as Kamalpreet Singh and his brother Ravinder Singh of Dugri, were issued challan for roaming around in their car without permission, following which they misbehaved with the sub-inspector

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The two accused, who violated curfew norms and misbehaved with woman sub-inspector, in custody of Dugri police in Ludhiana.
The two accused, who violated curfew norms and misbehaved with woman sub-inspector, in custody of Dugri police in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
         

Two brothers were held for allegedly misbehaving with woman sub-inspector (SI) and violating curfew norms near Matharoo Chowk in Dugri on Friday.

Police said the accused, identified as Kamalpreet Singh and his brother Ravinder Singh of LIG flats at Phase-3 in Dugri, were found roaming around without permission in their Hyundai i20 car. When they were issued a challan for the violation, they misbehaved with SI Beena Rani, they added.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the SI. She said, “On Friday, while I was deputed on lockdown duty near Matharoo Chowk, I saw the accused crossing the area in their car. I stopped them for checking and asked them to produce curfew pass, which they did not have. When I issued them a challan, the duo started abusing me and even pushed me.”

Later, the SI called other police personnel from Dugri police station and arrested the accused.

Station house officer (SHO) at Dugri police station, inspector Surinder Chopra, said a case under Sections 353, 186, 269, 336, 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act had been registered against the accused.

21 ARRESTED FOR CURFEW VIOLATIONS

On Friday, 21 people were arrested in 12 separate cases of curfew violations in the city. Among them, 13 were arrested for roaming around without any permission.

Those arrested include two hair dressers, identified as Javed of Mayapuri and Salim Salmani of Tibba Road, who were also operating their salons without permission. They were arrested by Tibba police. In another case, Haibowal police arrested a liquor vend salesman for selling liquor during the curfew. The police also booked the vend’s manager and owner.

top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news