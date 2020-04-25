Two brothers held for misbehaving with woman sub-inspector in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:30 IST

Two brothers were held for allegedly misbehaving with woman sub-inspector (SI) and violating curfew norms near Matharoo Chowk in Dugri on Friday.

Police said the accused, identified as Kamalpreet Singh and his brother Ravinder Singh of LIG flats at Phase-3 in Dugri, were found roaming around without permission in their Hyundai i20 car. When they were issued a challan for the violation, they misbehaved with SI Beena Rani, they added.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint of the SI. She said, “On Friday, while I was deputed on lockdown duty near Matharoo Chowk, I saw the accused crossing the area in their car. I stopped them for checking and asked them to produce curfew pass, which they did not have. When I issued them a challan, the duo started abusing me and even pushed me.”

Later, the SI called other police personnel from Dugri police station and arrested the accused.

Station house officer (SHO) at Dugri police station, inspector Surinder Chopra, said a case under Sections 353, 186, 269, 336, 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act had been registered against the accused.

21 ARRESTED FOR CURFEW VIOLATIONS

On Friday, 21 people were arrested in 12 separate cases of curfew violations in the city. Among them, 13 were arrested for roaming around without any permission.

Those arrested include two hair dressers, identified as Javed of Mayapuri and Salim Salmani of Tibba Road, who were also operating their salons without permission. They were arrested by Tibba police. In another case, Haibowal police arrested a liquor vend salesman for selling liquor during the curfew. The police also booked the vend’s manager and owner.