Two cases of theft reported in Chandigarh

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:47 IST

Two cases of theft were reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

Munish Mittal of Sector 17, Panchkula, reported that an air-conditioner was stolen from his store, Mittal Cera Sanitaryware, in Manimajra. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Manimajra police station.

In another complaint, Vikram Sharma of Dadumajra Colony, Chandigarh, reported that somebody stole his HP printer, his Maruti Alto car’s battery and also broke the car’s side-view mirror while it was parked in front of his house on Tuesday night. A case under Sections 379 and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC was registered at the Maloya police station.