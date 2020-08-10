Two drug addicts held, cops claim 4 snatching, theft cases solved

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:13 IST

Two persons, said to be drug addicts, were arrested for snatching a gold chain from a 72-year-old woman in Sector 15 on July 27, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gurdarshan Singh alias Jashan, 23, of Bheora village in Ropar and Jagmeet, 25, of Rasidpur village in Chamkaur Sahib.

With their arrest, police claimed to have solved four cases of snatching and theft.

Gurdarshan is wanted in a snatching case registered in Phillaur, Punjab, while Jagmeet is wanted in seven cases including theft, snatching, robbery in Punjab and Nalagarh.

“Both the accused are drug addicts,” said Rajiv Kumar, station house officer at Sector 11 police station.

CCTV footage provided initial clue

On July 27, two miscreants snatched a gold chain from a 72-year-old woman in Sector 15. The victim, Shakuntla Sharma, was returning home from the market when an unknown pedestrian snatched her chain. The police were informed, who visited the spot. A case under Sections 379A and 356 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

The CCTV footage provided the initial clue of the accused. Police arrested Gurdarshan who was roaming in Sector 15 market to attempt another snatching. It was on his disclosure, the police arrested his accomplice Jagmeet and recovered a motorcycle (bearing Punjab registration number) from their possession. Their accomplice is still at large.

Accused involved in post office theft

During the investigation, it came to light that the accused had stolen ₹15,000 from Sector 11 post office. The accused broke into the post office at Sector 11 on the intervening night of May 20/21and stole ₹15,000 in cash.

On April 22, ₹10,000 was stolen from a house in Sector 15 when its owner Meena Devi was sleeping. On November 25, 2019, the accused had snatched wallet containing ₹1,200 from a student in Sector 15 market.