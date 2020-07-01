Two electrocuted in Kaithal village

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:00 IST

A farmer and a labourer were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire in their fields in Kurar village of Kaithal, police said on Tuesday.

The victims are Balinder Kumar, 34, and Sanjay Kumar, 25.

As per the police, the duo had gone to irrigate their fields where the incident happened on Tuesday morning.

Ranbir Singh, a relative of Balinder, said they were taken to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

Investigating officer Raghubir Singh said they have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrRC. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy, he added.