Two held for robbing goldsmith in Chandigarh’s Sector 23

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 00:56 IST

Two days after a goldsmith was robbed at knifepoint at his rented house in Sector 23, Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested the mastermind and his aide.

However, one of the two men who executed the crime was found to have died of heart attack while the other is absconding.

Those arrested have been identified as Bikash, 40, of Kumaun Colony, Nayagaon, Mohali, and Kamlesh, alias Kamal, 25 of Dhanas in Chandigarh. While Bikash is also a goldsmith, Kamlesh is a photographer.

Two men had fled with 150 grams of gold, a wallet and some documents from victim Samrat Thakur’s house on Saturday afternoon after threatening him with a knife and locking him in a room.

The 20-year-old victim works from home and makes gold ornaments on order from different jewellers. In his complaint, he had raised suspicion on Bikash, who had visited his house before the robbery.

On being interrogated, Bikash confessed that he had planned the robbery. Bikash told police that he used to supply raw gold to Samrat to make jewellery, and suspected that he had started misappropriating the gold. In order to teach him a lesson, he hired two men, Rahul and Chotu, to commit the robbery.

On Saturday morning, Bikash had gone to Samrat’s house, and on finding that he was alone, he tipped off Rahul and Chotu. Co-accused Kamlesh had picked up and dropped off the duo, said police.

Police on reaching Rahul’s house in Nayagaon found his family mourning. He reportedly had died of a heart attack. Meanwhile, Chotu, a resident of Dhanas, is absconding.

Police have recovered 60% of the raw gold stolen from Samrat besides the knife and motorcycle used in the crime.