Chandigarh

Two killed, 3 hurt as cars collide in Patiala village

An Alto car going towards Rajpura jumped the road divided and rammed into Dzire coming from opposite direction

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2019 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two persons were killed and three women were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Chandigarh-Rajpura highway near Kauli village, 20km from Patiala, on Sunday.

The injured have been rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, with serious head injuries and multiple fractures.

The incident took place around noon when a Maruti Alto car jumped the road divider and collided with a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car heading towards Patiala.

The drivers of both the cars — Subash Sachdeva, 65, of Rajpura, and Rajesh Jindal, 45 — were declared brought dead at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

Police said Subash was driving the Dzire car. His wife Lakshmi, 60, sustained head injuries and multiple fractures on her foot. Rajesh was on his way to Rajpura in the Alto with his 22-year-old daughter and wife.

Assistant sub-inspector Davinder Singh said: “Rajesh’s family members are yet to contact the police. The injured were rushed to Rajindra hospital from where doctors referred them to the PGIMER, Chandigarh.”

A case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian penal Code has been registered at the Bahadurgarh police station on a complaint filed by Subash’s brother Diwan Chan Sachdeva.

“After registering the case, we have launched an investigation to find out how the Alto car crossed the divider,” he added

