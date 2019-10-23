e-paper
Two labourers held for kidnapping, molesting 9-year-old girl

Father of the victim, a resident of Kailash Nagar, said that him and his daughter had gone to Mangat Colony for some work on Tuesday when the incident took place.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 23, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two labourers were arrested here on Tuesday evening for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 9-year-old girl in their rented accommodation in the Mangat Colony of Jodhewal within hours of the registration of a complaint against them.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Kumar Jha and Nitish Jha. Both are natives of Bihar and living here for a few months.

Father of the victim, a resident of Kailash Nagar, told the police, “I, along with my daughter, had gone to Mangat Colony for some work on Tuesday. I parked my motorcycle in a street and asked my daughter to stay near the bike and told her that I will be back in two minutes.”

He said, “However, when I came back, I found my daughter missing. I started searching her everywhere. In the meantime, somebody told me that he had seen two youths, Ranjit Kumar Jha and Nitish Jha, taking the girl along with them to their room.”

He added, “I immediately went to the rented accommodation of the accused and found Nitish standing outside the room keeping a watch, while Ranjit Kumar was molesting the girl in the room in a bid to outrage her modesty. On seeing me, the accused fled from the spot.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirvail Singh, investigating the case, stated a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and sections 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered against the accused. The accused were arrested hours after the incident, when they were trying to escape from the city. he said.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 22:46 IST

