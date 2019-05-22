Two minor sisters charred to death in shanty blaze in Punjab

Two minor sisters were charred to death when a hut in which they were sleeping caught fire at Sabhuwal village of Balachaur subdivision of Punjab’s SBS district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Jyoti, 10, and Bhoori, 7, daughters of Ramesh Kumar, a migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh.

Kathgarh station house officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh said the hut caught fire after a burning lantern fell down due to strong wind. The girls’ parents were sleeping in another hut with three other children when the fire broke out.

“The fire had engulfed the hut in which the two children were sleeping in before their parents or neighbours could help,” the SHO said. He said the hut was destroyed in the fire within a few minutes and the residents had no time to call a fire brigade.

He said the father of the girls and a neighbour also received burn injuries while trying to extinguish the fire.

The SHO said the incident took place around midnight and a police team reached the spot after half an hour.

After the blaze died out, the children were taken to the civil hospital in Balachaur where doctors declared them brought dead.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the family after post mortem.

SHO Jaspal Singh said a case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the direction of the superintendent of police (SP-investigation) Wazir Singh Khaira, who visited the spot for investigation.

Khaira said the family has been living in the hutments at Sabhuwal villagefor the past several years.

“The local administration has assured them of all possible help, both monetary and in kind, as per the norms.”

First Published: May 22, 2019 12:09 IST