Two of the 17 Hisar juvenile undertrials who fled observation homes found, efforts on to catch rest

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 11:09 IST

A day after 17 juvenile undertrials, including eight booked for murder, escaped from an observation home in Hisar after attacking three guards, police rounded up two of them on Monday night.

One of the inmates was caught near Chaudhriwas village and the other from Talwandi Rana village, both in Hisar district, police said.

“Efforts are on to catch the rest. The inmates had fled at 6.40pm on Monday after thrashing three security guards with rods. The incident took place when the inmates were brought to the compound for dinner. They thrashed the guards for 10 minutes before snatching the keys of the main gate and fleeing into the adjoining forest,” the police official said.

POLICE FORMS 15 TEAMS TO CATCH THE INMATES

Hisar superintendent of police Balwan Singh Rana said 15 teams have been formed to look for them. Police in other districts have been alerted. “I urge people not to give a lift to any suspicious person and alert us. Police have been deployed at all nakas and toll plazas in the district to check vehicles,” he said.

HISAR OBSERVATION HOME HOUSES 97 INMATES

Observation home Superintendent Kuldeep Singh said there were 97 inmates in the home when the incident took place. “Six guards were on duty. Three of them were injured and are hospitalised in Hisar,” he said.

Eight of the juveniles who escaped face charges of murder, while three are booked for attempt to murder, two under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and four face other charges.

“Eight of them belong to Jhajjar district, two each from Rohtak, Hisar and Delhi and one each from Bhiwani, Dadri and Karnal. Eight of the inmates were uncooperative and rowdy,” the official said.

NEGLIGENCE BY AUTHORITIES: POLICE

Police said there has been negligence by the observation home authorities as proper security measures were not followed.

In January 2017, six juveniles had escaped from the home when an employee was opening barracks to provide water campers to inmates after dinner.

JUVENILE JUSTICE BOARD MEMBER TO INSPECT HOME TODAY

A senior functionary of the Hisar district administration, who is also associated with the observation home, said a member of the district Juvenile Justice Board will inspect the home on Tuesday.

An earlier inspection was deferred due to Covid-19 as some inmates had contracted the infection.

In March, the observation home had 126 inmates and some of them were given bail after they tested positive for Covid -19, a source from the home said.