Two Punjab residents killed in Vancouver car crash

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:47 IST

Two youth from Punjab died in a road mishap in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. One of the deceased was identified as Gian Singh, 21, the son of Gurbhagat Singh Namdhari who is a trustee of Garden Valley International School, Machhiwara. He was pursuing his mechanical engineering degree in Canada.

The other deceased was a native of Mohali.

Gian Singh’s family said that he and his friend had gone for an outing on Monday and were returning home when their car collided with a truck.Both of them died on the spot. The Vancouver police identified them by their ID cards and sounded their local guardians.