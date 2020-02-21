e-paper
Two SHOs, operation cell in-charge reshuffled in Chandigarh

Narinder Patial was shifted as SHO of the Sector 26 police station, while Juldan Singh of Sector 26 was given the charge of Mauli Jagran police station in place of Patial

chandigarh Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:13 IST
The  Chandigarh police department reshuffled two station house officers (SHOs) and an operation cell in-charge late Thursday evening.

Narinder Patial was shifted as SHO of the Sector 26 police station, while Juldan Singh of Sector 26 was given the charge of Mauli Jagran police station in place of Patial.

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rashmi Sharma Yadav has been made in-charge of the operation cell. She is currently also holding the charge of the cyber cell unit of the police.

Superintendent of police (SP), headquarters, Manoj Kumar Meena, has been made in-charge of all the branches of the Police Establishment Board (PEB). The post was earlier held by Rashmi Sharma. Meena will directly head the branch under the overall supervision of the deputy inspector general of police (DIG).

