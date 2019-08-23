e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 23, 2019

Two teens awarded 7-year jail for raping 16-year-old

chandigarh Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A local court on Thursday awarded 7-year imprisonment to two teenagers (as per the age at the time of the crime) in a 2017 rape case involving a 16-year-old girl.

The court of additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of ₹55,000 on them.

The crime had taken place at a village on the city’s periphery.  While one of the accused allegedly raped the girl, the other was accused of helping him in “wrongfully confining” her. Both were 17 years of age when the crime took place on September 25, 2017.

The main accused belongs to Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, while the co-accused lived in the village of the girl.

According to the FIR, the girl was returning from a friend’s birthday party when the main accused waylaid her at knifepoint around 2am.

He then took her to a grocery shop situated in a residential area, where the other youth was present. The accused raped her left her outside the shop, while his friend closed the shop’s door from inside.

A day later, she informed her mother and the family approached the police. A case was registered and accused were arrested.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:31 IST

more from chandigarh
top news
    trending topics
    P Chidambaram Arrest Live UpdatesIndia vs West Indies Live ScoreAshes 2019Janmashtami 2019Raj Thackeray
    don't miss