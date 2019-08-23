Two teens awarded 7-year jail for raping 16-year-old

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 01:31 IST

A local court on Thursday awarded 7-year imprisonment to two teenagers (as per the age at the time of the crime) in a 2017 rape case involving a 16-year-old girl.

The court of additional district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of ₹55,000 on them.

The crime had taken place at a village on the city’s periphery. While one of the accused allegedly raped the girl, the other was accused of helping him in “wrongfully confining” her. Both were 17 years of age when the crime took place on September 25, 2017.

The main accused belongs to Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, while the co-accused lived in the village of the girl.

According to the FIR, the girl was returning from a friend’s birthday party when the main accused waylaid her at knifepoint around 2am.

He then took her to a grocery shop situated in a residential area, where the other youth was present. The accused raped her left her outside the shop, while his friend closed the shop’s door from inside.

A day later, she informed her mother and the family approached the police. A case was registered and accused were arrested.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 01:31 IST