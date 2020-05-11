e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, count climbs to 58

Two test positive for Covid-19 in Moga, count climbs to 58

Patients had come in contact with Covid-19 positive Hazur Sahib pilgrims

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 11:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Moga
Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said both the patients were relatives of Nanded returnees who had tested positive last week.
Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said both the patients were relatives of Nanded returnees who had tested positive last week.(Nitin Kanotra / HT)
         

Two persons, who had come in contact of infected Hazur Sahib pilgrims, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, taking the district count to 58.

One of the positive persons is a resident of Baghapurana sub-division. He has been isolated in a government hospital there while the second patient is resident of Daulewala and was admitted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Moga.

Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said both the patients were relatives of Nanded returnees who had tested positive last week.

“The patients were already in home quarantine and are asymptomatic,” Kang said.

“We have started tracing the contacts of both positive cases,” she added.

On May 5, seven contacts of Huzur Sahib pilgrims had tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.

top news
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In