Home / Chandigarh / Unidentified men open fire at caretaker of under construction colony in Ludhiana

Unidentified men open fire at caretaker of under construction colony in Ludhiana

He has been hospitalised with a bullet injury in his leg

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three men opened fire at the caretaker of an under-construction colony in Bhattiyan village of Salem Tabri on Friday, over a land dispute.

The victim, identified as Jaswinder Singh, 20, received bullet injuries in his leg and has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The accused fled the spot after the incident.

Salem Tabri station house officer, inspector Gopal Krishan said the land on which the colony was being built, belonged to two Tarn Taran residents, Jaswant Singh and Harbans Singh, who had sold the land to another resident, identified as Jaswinder Singh.

Jaswinder Singh had hired his namesake Jaswinder Singh of Bhattiyan village as the caretaker and started construction of the colony.

The SHO said that on Friday, three men reached the spot and claimed that they had purchased 1.5 kanal land from the Tarn Taran residents. Following this, a clash broke out and the trio opened fire at the caretaker and fled after injuring him.

The SHO said the accused are yet to be identified. They are hoping to gather more clues on the accused after they record the victim’s statement.

