Home / Chandigarh / Pvt firm to maintain public toilets in Ludhiana

Pvt firm to maintain public toilets in Ludhiana

The company will charge Rs 5 from users in exchange for which it will pay Rs 12 lakh to MC every year

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Earlier, a project was proposed wherein the civic body had to pay over Rs 1.6 crore annually for maintenance of toilets. But, the proposal was rejected by the finance and contracts committee.
Earlier, a project was proposed wherein the civic body had to pay over Rs 1.6 crore annually for maintenance of toilets. But, the proposal was rejected by the finance and contracts committee. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

With an aim to improve its ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the municipal corporation (MC) has roped in an Uttar Pradesh-based private firm to maintain 42 public toilets in the city.

The company will charge Rs 5 from users in exchange for which it will pay Rs 12 lakh to MC every year.

Earlier, a project was proposed wherein the civic body had to pay over Rs 1.6 crore annually for maintenance of toilets. But, the proposal was rejected by the finance and contracts committee (F and CC). MC had also got into an agreement with NGO for maintenance of public toilets. But, the NGO failed to depute staff at all the locations, and the toilets remained shut at many places.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “MC officials had earlier tabled a proposal wherein the civic body had to pay Rs 1.6 crore annually for maintenance of toilets. But, the proposal was rejected. Now, the UP based company will pay the civic body Rs 12 lakh every year in exchange for user charges collected from residents.”

The F and CC has also approved a resolution to repair expansion joints of the elevated road constructed over the railway station road. But, the authorities said that the project will not be taken up immediately, as construction works are going on at different points of the city.

