‘Use SWOT analysis to identify talent’

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

Each child has a unique talent. Engaging children in a variety of inspiring activities using classroom pedagogical practices, preparing portfolios each year and conducting SWOT analysis (technique to identify each student’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) can help.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of.

The school imparts free quality education to underprivileged children providing an access to all the available facilities.

Initiatives schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

If practical knowledge is incorporated at every stage, students can easily develop interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research. Games and fun-filled activities keep students glued. The curriculum should be upgraded through experiential learning involving students in guided inquiry-based discovery methods.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

A school helps a child know his or her element at the earliest and thus provides a platform to trace and nourish it so that he or she can pursue it as a career option later. School should conduct career counselling sessions to make children aware of all the avenues available to them.

What should the schools do to avoid substance abuse?

Schools should create a happy, encouraging and child-centric learning environment. Using a combination of pedagogical approaches and evaluation would make students aware of their strengths. They would know the purpose of what they are learning and with self-directed learners with no desire left to seek an escape in drugs. However, schools should work in collaboration with community partners and healthcare professionals to discover the early signs and symptoms of illicit drug abuse.

Does your school have any unique programme for all-round holistic development of students? If yes, please elaborate.

Our learning system is designed to address multiple intelligences. This is to address the learning needs of all the students with different abilities, capacities and learning styles. In addition to it, equal focus is on co-curricular activities and sports. The inculcation of values is a prime concern.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

Teachers as role models have to develop trust so that they look up to them and feel free to share and seek advice for their problems. Providing an advice and empowering them to excel is of course every teacher’s primary responsibility. Some common complaints in this area are lack of concentration, anxiety, hyperactivity and temper tantrums. It’s important to identify the cause by working with parents and professional counsellors. Constant follow up of the measures should be taken.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

No. We firmly believe that there are no mediocre or average students. All students are differently intelligent. It is the school’s responsibility to design a proper education model that implemented inside and outside the classroom to identify each student’s unique potential.. Yes, we have been able to help a number of students labelled mediocre and average to achieve desired learning outcomes by addressing their unique learning needs.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 11:44 IST