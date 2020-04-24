e-paper
Vegetable vendor loses wallet to snatchers in Manimajra

Duo first got into an argument with the victim and fled with his wallet on spotting a cop approaching them on early Thursday morning

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:19 IST
Two men on a motorcycle snatched the wallet of a vegetable vendor near Bitta Petrol Pump in Manimajra in the early hours of Thursday.

The victim, Vijay Dhariwal, who hails from Theog tehsil in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that he was driving his Isuzu goods carrier towards the Sector 26 wholesale market around 4.30am.

On the way, two men on a bike signalled him to stop. They got into an argument with him, which was spotted by constable Manjit Singh, who was out on patrol. As the cop rushed towards them, the accused snatched Dhariwal’s wallet and sped off towards Mauli Jagran. The victim said his wallet contained Rs 1,500 and important documents.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 379-A (snatching), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station. Efforts are on to trace the accused.

