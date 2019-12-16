e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Veggie prices in Chandigarh rise as rain hits supply

Due to heavy rain and hail in Rajasthan and other places, supply trucks haven’t reached Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shortage of onions from Alwar has led to an increase in the price of Afghanistan onions as well.
The rain on Friday caused a spike in the prices of vegetables at the apni mandi on Sunday, even as the onions from Rajasthan’s Alwar again hit a century, while those from Afghanistan became dearer by ₹10.

Punjab Mandi Board officials said the prices went up as the rain affected the transport routes to Chandigarh. “Due to heavy rain and hail in Rajasthan and other places, trucks haven’t reached Chandigarh. Now that the weather has improved, the trucks are expected to reach the city soon, which will help lower the veggie rates,” they said, adding that the shortage of onions from Alwar had led to an increase in the price of Afghanistan onions as well.

Even though supply routes were affected, officials confirmed that the rain wasn’t heavy enough to damage the standing crop. “The rise is short-term, and prices will return to normal in the next few days,” they said.

