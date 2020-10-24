Virus claims 12 more lives in J&K, toll 1,424

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:22 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 12 deaths and 586 fresh coronavirus infections. The death toll has reached 1,424 and the total number of positive cases in the Union territory are 90,752.

Officials said 380 people tested positive in Kashmir and 206 in Jammu. Of the 12 fatalities, eight were in Kashmir and four in Jammu division. August has witnessed 326 deaths, 478 fatalities were registered in September and 231 persons have lost their lives in October so far.

Also, 684 more patients have been cured, taking overall recoveries to 81,486. The recovery rate rose to 89.6%, the highest so far. The recovery rate has continuously improved in the past one month. So far, in October, 23,878 patients have been cured as against 15,096 fresh infections.

October has also witnessed a decrease in the average number of daily cases. As against an average of 1,245 daily novel coronavirus cases in September, October has recorded an average of 686 cases daily till date. In terms of fatalities too, the average daily deaths in October are around 11 as against 16 in September.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT so far has crossed 21.25 lakh.

In Jammu division, the highest number of new cases were recorded in Jammu district at 121. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 54 more people tested positive.

Till date, 6.39 lakh people have been enlisted for observation —19,395 in home quarantine, 7,842 in isolation. Besides these, 5.60 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.