Vivek High School hosts business quiz

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:03 IST

Vivek High School, Chandigarh, hosted its first annual ‘Inter-school English Debate and Business Venture Competition’. As many as 16 schools from across the northern region participated in the two-day event. Questions were asked on topics such as climate change.

The quiz saw students pitching for their innovative ideas for start-ups followed by a business quiz.

Suryaveer Bali of Vivek High School, Chandigarh, bagged the first position. In debate, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, bagged the first prize.

Annual cultural fiesta at Manav Mangal

The annual cultural fiesta Razzmatazz was organised at Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, for students of classes 3 and 4.

The event commenced with the principal presenting the accolades of 2018-19,where the achievements of the students were appreciated. A dance on the song Maa was presented as a tribute to the mothers for their greatness. Director Sanjay Sardana lauded the efforts of the students and the faculty. Each student was presented with a story book as a gift to appreciate their performance and motivate them for future endeavours.

Novel characters come to life at St Teresa

St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula, observed Library Week from August 19 to 24.

Students from classes 5 to 10 gathered at the book-talk corner and held discussions about various books and their authors.

Students painted their favourite characters from novels and made bookmarks using sticks and cardboard.

The principal lauded the efforts of the students and awarded the winners with certificates and trophies.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 11:02 IST