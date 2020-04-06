e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Voluntarily report by tomorrow evening or face action: Vij to Jammat attendees

Voluntarily report by tomorrow evening or face action: Vij to Jammat attendees

1,526 people who had been to Markaz quarantined in Haryana so far

chandigarh Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:25 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday warned the “hiding” Tablighi Jamaat workers and attendees to report themselves to their respective district authorities by 5pm on April 8, failing which they would face stern action.

“We have so far identified 1,526 people who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation and their number has been increasing for the past few days. Thus, it is suspected that there could be more such persons. We have decided to run Covid-19 tests on all 1,526 persons. Out 700 samples taken, 48 have tested positive till date,” he said.

The maximum number of attendees, 678, has been quarantined in Nuh, followed by Yamunanagar (231), Faridabad (136), Panchkula (117) and Panipat (94). They include 107 nationals of Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand.

Meanwhile, senior health department officials said they had identified around 1,200 persons who had come in the contact with the identified Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

LOCKDOWN TO BE STRICTLY ENFORCED

Vij who held a meeting with the top police brass earlier in the day, said it had also been decided to implement the state-wide lockdown more strictly from now on. Admitting that a large number of violations (5,778) were being reported in the state, Vij said the police would strictly follow the orders.

