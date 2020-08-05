WAR ROOM REVIEW:Chandigarh to expand its govt hospital infrastructure to treat Covid-19 patients

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:11 IST

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city, the UT administration will be expanding the existing facilities in its government hospitals.

Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore, during a war room review meeting held here on Wednesday, directed that a committee of medical experts should be constituted to study the existing facilities in the three major medical institutions and also recommend methods to enhance Covid-19 treatment beds, in view of rising infections.

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) director Dr Jagat Ram informed during the meeting that there are 114 patients in the Covid block, out of which 46 belong to Chandigarh, 40 to Punjab, 13 to Haryana, six each from Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, two to Rajasthan and two to Jharkhand.

TESTING

UT adviser Manoj Parida stated that testing has been substantially increased with the introduction of rapid antigen testing. “All arrangements are in place to accommodate mild, moderate and critical cases at various centres,” he added.

Director, health services, Dr G Dewan stated that out of 220 samples collected for rapid antigen testing from various dispensaries, 21 have been found positive. He also mentioned that from July 31 to August 4, the medical survey team had screened 7,989 persons and all symptomatic cases had been sent for testing. Dr Dewan added that they had also tested 1,392 persons who reached Chandigarh by trains and buses.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

The administrator directed UT finance secretary AK Sinha to urgently hold a meeting of all concerned officials to finalise the congested markets which should follow odd-even formula and such shopping areas, which need to be totally closed for social distancing.

Badnore also directed MC commissioner KK Yadav, and deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar to keep a watch on open air eating places and dhabas, which could lead to Covid infection, if due care is not taken by the diners.

The DC stated that they have already issued 10,000 challans for violation of social distancing norms and not wearing mask.

Badnore warned that the guidelines notified for gymnasiums and yoga institutions should be strictly followed, and “Any violation will invite closure of the unit.”

Badnore asked the food secretary to ensure that distribution of wheat and pulses to eligible families should be completed on priority.