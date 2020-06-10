Water supply to be hit in Chandigarh on June 12

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:38 IST

Due to replacement of old supply pipeline at the Sectors 14/15/24/25 roundabout, there will be no water supply in some sectors in the afternoon and evening on June 12. The sectors to be affected include 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21-A, 22-A and B, 23-A and B, 24-A and B and 25. The water supply in the morning will be normal.