Wheat sowing getting delayed, farmers worried about yield

Wheat has so far been sown on around 30% area expected to be under cultivation in Bathinda and Mansa districts, and 50% area in Muktsar district.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:01 IST
​Late harvesting of paddy, the government crackdown to check stubble burning and the recent rain are set to delay wheat sowing in the region, leaving the farmers worried about decrease in yield.

The ideal sowing time for wheat is considered till November 15 and farmers seem to be racing against time to sow the crop by that date.

In 2018, wheat crop was sown over 2.54 lakh hectares in Bathinda district, 2.11 lakh hectares in Muktsar and 1.72 lakh hectares in Mansa.

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) Bathinda district president Baldev Singh Sandoha said a majority of paddy fields have not been cleared for wheat sowing. “The government crackdown on burning paddy stubble has delayed the clearing of fields. The recent rain has also made stubble management tough. It certainly will affect the wheat yield as agriculture experts say wheat sowing should be completed by November 15,” he said.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) district president Shingara Singh Mann also said the delay in wheat sowing will impact the yield. “The late harvest of paddy and delay in clearing the fields are reasons behind late sowing. Farmers have already suffered fall in paddy yield this season and if wheat yield gets reduced, it will hit them hard,” he said.

Bathinda chief agricultural officer Gurditta Singh said wheat has been sown on around 30% area expected to be under the crop this year. “Sowing is expected to be completed by the third week of November so it wouldn’t be late sowing.”

‘FARMERS CAN OPT FOR LATE-SOWING VARIETIES’

However, agriculture department director Sutantar Kumar Airi said there is no delay in wheat sowing. “Wheat has been sown on around 50% area expected to be under the crop in the state. Though time till November 15 is considered ideal for wheat sowing, it is also linked with temperature. As weather is still favourable, wheat sowing can go beyond this time and farmers can opt for late-sowing varieties,” he said.

 

