Will take all-party delegation to PM against proposal to end MSP: Punjab CM

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:06 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he would take a delegation of all parties to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and press him not to implement the central government’s proposal to end assured procurement by putting a full stop on the minimum support price (MSP) regime, particularly for paddy.

“Since paddy has no future in Punjab, farmers should shift to alternative crops like cotton, and maize. I have asked experts at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, to work on new crop varieties that suit the present scenario,” he told the House while presenting motion of thanks on the governor’s address delivered during the last assembly session in January.

Also, he said the work on implementing the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission was in progress. The pay commission’s report will be implemented soon, hopefully this year itself, he assured the House, adding that his government was committed to the welfare of government employees, who work with dedication to make various policies and programmes a success.

“There was a time when Punjab used to contribute 60% rice to the national pool. But, the last two bumper crops of paddy and wheat led to a problem of plenty, with no space to store more grain in Punjab’s godowns,” he said painting a grim picture.

Punjab farmers have earned ₹44,000 crore more on account of higher production, he added. On this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aman Arora said the state government has no role in high production.

‘WHITE PAPER ON PPAs

SIGNED DURING SAD REGIME’

Also, the CM announced to release white paper during the ongoing budget session on power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with private thermal plants during the SAD-BJP government. In the previous session, the CM had promised white paper during the monsoon session to release it.

In past three years, ₹58,000 crore was invested by private companies in Punjab, he added.

Later, the CM said his government will not let the Kartarpur corridor be shut down under any circumstances and all ₹3,000 crore projects planned by the government will be completed.

“Our government would celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur this year, for which Anandpur Sahib-Banga road via Garhshankar would be upgraded as four-lane at ₹400 crore and named the Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg,” he said.

Besides, the 350th birth anniversary of Sikh Warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, birth centenary of Acharya Mahapragya, the tenth head of Shwetambar Tera Panth, and the 750th birth anniversary of Bhagat Namdev would also be celebrated, he added.

The opposition Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) walked out of the House protesting against the CM’s address. They termed his speech as far from reality and devoid of facts. Both parties objected to CM’s claim of having given at least 11 lakh job. SAD’s Bikram Singh Majthia said the actual figures were much less, as was disclosed by technical education minister Charanjeet Singh Channi.

NOT A DROP OF

WATER TO SPARE

Raising the pitch over the interstate river water dispute, CM Amarinder said Punjab doesn’t have a drop of water to spare and the transfer of river water from basin to non-basin state was against the riparian principle.

“If the need arises, we will sacrifice our lives but won’t give water,” he said.

Punjab and Haryana are locked in a legal battle in the Supreme Court for division of water of the Ravi and Beas. The apex court last year had ordered the two states to form a committee, and resolve the matter or it will do.

The SC is likely to take up the case any day.

“Water flowing into our rivers has dipped severely from 17 million acre feet (MAF) to 13 MAF with underground water levels also having gone down in a drastic manner. If it’s okay to take away water from Punjab, then why not give us water from the Yamuna that flows in Haryana as it was part of united Punjab,” he said.

The CM rejected as bundle of lies former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s claim that he failed to end the drug menace in the state after swearing on Gutka Sahib.

Citing figures, Amarinder said 34,373 drug cases were registered in the last three years, with the arrest of 42,571 persons and seizure of 974.15 kilograms of heroin by the Punjab Police.

A total of 193 out-patient opioid addiction treatment (OOAT) clinics were set up and they were providing free regular treatment to drug addicts, he said. At present, 3.70 lakh persons were undergoing treatment for drug addiction in the state, he claimed.

COUNTERS AAP’s CLAIM

Countering the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs’ claim that the Delhi government has given subsidised power to consumers, the Punjab CM said his government gave power subsidy of ₹12,000 crore this year, with ₹9,000 crore free power to agriculture tubwells, ₹1,500 crore to industry and ₹1,900 crore to domestic consumers.

“The Delhi government may have given power to domestic consumers at cheap rates but commercial consumers are charged ₹10 a unit which is more than what my government is charging,” the CM told the House, adding that in three years of his government, ₹2,855 crore was given to industry as power subsidy. Free power to agriculture tubewells will continue, he clarified.

‘SMARTPHONE CONSIGNMENT

DELAYED DUE TO CORONA SPREAD’

On the promise of providing free smartphones to students of Class 11 and 12 that the Congress made in the 2017 poll manifesto, the CM said orders have been placed to a Chinese company and the delivery of the first consignment was delayed due to spread of coronavirus in China.