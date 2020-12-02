Withdraw support to Haryana govt: State Congress chief Selja to JJP, Independents

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:00 IST

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Wednesday called upon JJP legislators, Independents and “farmer friendly BJP MLAs” to withdraw support to the Haryana government and join the farmers agitation.

Stating that the statement of the Janayak Janata Party (JJP) regarding the agriculture laws was just a show-off, Selja said the JJP, which had won 10 seats by seeking votes against the BJP before the election, had betrayed the people of the state by extending support to the saffron party.

“Now, the JJP has an opportunity to withdraw its support to the Haryana government and stand in favour of the people of Haryana,” Selja said in a statement, appealing the Independent MLAs and BJP MLAs to leave the state government and join the farmers.

She said the BJP government at the Centre and the state is immersed in arrogance and that it only thinks about benefiting capitalist friends. “Today, entire Haryana stands with the farmers and against the BJP government,” she added.

Selja said the “annadata” is agitating on the open roads in this fierce cold, enduring all the atrocities of the BJP government. She added that the Congress has stood firmly with the farmers.