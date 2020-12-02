e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Withdraw support to Haryana govt: State Congress chief Selja to JJP, Independents

Withdraw support to Haryana govt: State Congress chief Selja to JJP, Independents

She said the BJP government at the Centre and the state is immersed in arrogance and that it only thinks about benefiting capitalist friends.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Kumari Selja
Kumari Selja(HT File)
         

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Wednesday called upon JJP legislators, Independents and “farmer friendly BJP MLAs” to withdraw support to the Haryana government and join the farmers agitation.

Stating that the statement of the Janayak Janata Party (JJP) regarding the agriculture laws was just a show-off, Selja said the JJP, which had won 10 seats by seeking votes against the BJP before the election, had betrayed the people of the state by extending support to the saffron party.

“Now, the JJP has an opportunity to withdraw its support to the Haryana government and stand in favour of the people of Haryana,” Selja said in a statement, appealing the Independent MLAs and BJP MLAs to leave the state government and join the farmers.

She said the BJP government at the Centre and the state is immersed in arrogance and that it only thinks about benefiting capitalist friends. “Today, entire Haryana stands with the farmers and against the BJP government,” she added.

Selja said the “annadata” is agitating on the open roads in this fierce cold, enduring all the atrocities of the BJP government. She added that the Congress has stood firmly with the farmers.

top news
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In