Woman, lover held for husband’s murder

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:05 IST

Ambala: A woman was arrested on Monday with her lover for the murder of her 45-year-old husband in the Naggal area of Ambala.

Amrik Singh was reportedly poisoned by Geeta, 40, and Surjit Singh, 26, of Bamba village, on June 12 as both were in a relationship, the brother of the deceased, Somnath of Chaormastpur village, said in a complaint.

Station in-charge, Naggal police station, Dharambir Singh, said, “Geeta and Surjit Singh served tea with poison to Amrik who died later. The accused confessed to the crime and were arrested.”