Woman, lover held for husband's murder

Woman, lover held for husband’s murder

Amrik Singh was reportedly poisoned by Geeta, 40, and Surjit Singh, 26, of Bamba village, on June 12

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:05 IST
Hindustan Times, Ambala
Ambala: A woman was arrested on Monday with her lover for the murder of her 45-year-old husband in the Naggal area of Ambala.

Amrik Singh was reportedly poisoned by Geeta, 40, and Surjit Singh, 26, of Bamba village, on June 12 as both were in a relationship, the brother of the deceased, Somnath of Chaormastpur village, said in a complaint.

Station in-charge, Naggal police station, Dharambir Singh, said, “Geeta and Surjit Singh served tea with poison to Amrik who died later. The accused confessed to the crime and were arrested.”

