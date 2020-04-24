Won’t hesitate in taking action against LPU: Punjab govt to HC

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:38 IST

The Punjab government on Friday told the high court (HC) that it won’t hesitate in taking action against Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, if irregularities are found on its part with respect to dealing with the Covid-19.

The state’s advocate general, Atul Nanda, told the HC bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli that as many as 162 students of the university were tested and found negative after a student was found positive on April 10. The university has been taking all preventive measures since then, he added.

All the students and faculty members have been screened for the Covid-19, he told the court.

“Action has already been initiated against the university by the state authorities as per law. In case any irregularities are found, the state will not hesitate in taking further action,” the government told HC.

Nanda further said that since the local authorities were not apprised by the varsity about the presence of large number of students on campus, it has been issued a show cause notice. He said that further action will be taken after varsity submits its response.

Nanda was responding to a public interest litigation (PIL) by one Sahil Kumar son of former Union minister, Vijay Sampla, who had filed the litigation seeking action against the varsity alleging that despite lockdown and curfew, LPU kept 3,000 students on campus without following norms of social distancing and violating the state government orders on shutting the institutes.

The PIL had demanded a first information report (FIR) against the varsity officials.

The high court bench disposed of the petition as it was satisfied with the response of the state government, but gave liberty to the petitioner to approach local authorities with his grievance.

Earlier, appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain had told the court that detailed guidelines had been issued by the Centre with respect to lockdown and it was state’s responsibility to ensure compliance of the same. He also said that some foreign students from Bhutan and Sri Lanka were flown back by the respective countries.

Meanwhile, the bench also disposed of two more PILs –one seeking guidelines for usage and disposal of face masks, hand gloves and the second petition alleging the issuance of passes to vendors and other workers by authorities without screening for the Covid-19.

The bench was prompted to dispose of the petition as lawyers representing different authorities had told the court that guidelines issued by the Centre were being followed and screening was being conducted on those who sought curfew passes.