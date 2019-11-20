Work to clear site for Tribune flyover begins

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 01:10 IST

Trees to be transplanted, network of underground pipes to be redirected to pave way for construction of flyover, underpass and the elevated rotary

Nearly nine months after the foundation stone for the Tribune flyover and underpass was laid by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, work on the flyover is finally set to start.

In the first phase, diversion of underground utilities and removal of trees to clear the site for the project is being undertaken after the UT administration gave its approval on Tuesday. The work will start in a week.

Earlier this month, the central government gave a nod to allocate tender for the flyover’s construction. A formal order is expected this week. Once work begins, the project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

OBSTRUCTIONS TO BE CLEARED

There is a network of sewage, drinking water and storm water drainage pipes under Dakshin Marg where the flyover, underpass and the elevated rotary are proposed.

“Currently these pipes are going straight to Tribune Chowk, connecting to the main pipes. So, these need to be diverted to Sector 31. Thereon, they will be connected to the main line near the Industrial Area, Phase 2, traffic lights on Dakshin Marg,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

New 40-inch sewage pipes, drinking water pipes of multiple sizes and 36-inch to 48-inch storm water drainage pipes will also be laid.

A Chandigarh-based company, Oriental Ceramics and Refractories Pvt Ltd, will undertake the work at a cost of ₹21.5 crore. It needs to be completed within three months.

According to the UT engineering department officials, laying of new pipes will have minimum effect on the Dakshin Marg traffic. “The plan is to lay the pipes under the road berm. So, we don’t expect to close the road initially. However, traffic diversions may be required at some point,” the official said.

TRANSPLANTATION OF TREES STARTS

The UT forest department had approved felling of 472 trees for the Tribune flyover. Of these 42 were to be transplanted.

But, now the UT engineering department has decided to transplant 143 trees.

On Tuesday, the horticulture wing of the engineering department, in association with a city-based horticulturist, Rahul Mahajan, started moving the trees.

“Most of these trees are enterolobium, mango and peepal. These will be planted in City Forest, near Sukhna Lake, which is around 6km away. We aim to complete the exercise in three months,” said Mahajan, who runs an environment NGO,Organic Sharing.

Mahajan has offered free technical expertise to the UT administration to transplant the trees, while the administration is providing manpower and logistics to uproot, transport and transplant the trees.