World Bicycle Day: Industry sees a gloomy future in absence of government support

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:30 IST

The city’s bicycle industry, which sees a gloomy future in the absence of governmental support, observed World Bicycle Day here on Wednesday and urged the government to help the industry in grabbing a major international market share amid the anti-China sentiment across the world.

The city, known as industrial hub, produces over one crore cycles every year, but is lagging behind in terms of technology, needed to manufacture high-end bicycles.

Expressing concern over the closure of Atlas Cycles in Haryana, publicity secretary of the United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) RS Sarhali said, “The government needs to pay heed to the problems of the industry, as many other units are at the verge of closure. If not provided any relief soon, the bicycle industry will not be able to survive.”

Senior vice-president, Wholesale Bicycle Dealers Association, Achhru Ram Gupta, said, “The Union government is making tall claims regarding ‘Made In India’ drive, but no support package has been announced at a time when the industry is burdened with power bills, salaries, bank loans, etc and even the GST refunds are pending with the government.”

Members of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO) observed the day by organising a cycle rally in association with the Cyclists’ Club, Janta Nagar.

President, FICO, Gurmeet Singh Kular, said, “The industry is facing a gloomy future with no support from the state or the Union government.”

UCPMA president DS Chawla, however, pointed out the opportunity for the bicycle industry in the international market if the government helps industry in upgrading technology.

“India produces around 2 crore cycles and caters to up to 40% of the world’s demand. However, its production is around 10% in comparison to that of China, which leads in terms of technology. If the government supports the industry at this time, the industry will surely grab a major share in the international market,” said Chawla, while adding cycling habit should also be inculcated among the students in schools.