Youth held for posing as HSSC exam candidate in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:48 IST

Police arrested a 23-year-old youth for impersonating a candidate in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) exam on Sunday.

Police said the matter came to light when the accused, Paramjeet Moi, a resident of Moi Hudda village in Sonipat district, came to sit for the exam in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on Sunday afternoon. Police said the invigilator found that his face did not match the ID card, and a biometric test nailed him.

Police said Moi, who works as a clerk in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, had gotten in touch with one Ashok at Saral Coaching Centre in New Delhi, where the latter offered him ₹1 lakh to take the exam in place of his younger brother, Ankit.

Police have registered a case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station. The accused was remanded in two-day police custody.