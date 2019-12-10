e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Youth held for posing as HSSC exam candidate in Chandigarh

Biometric test nails 23-year-old Sonepat resident, who was sent to two-day police custody

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police arrested a 23-year-old youth for impersonating a candidate in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) exam on Sunday.

Police said the matter came to light when the accused, Paramjeet Moi, a resident of Moi Hudda village in Sonipat district, came to sit for the exam in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, on Sunday afternoon. Police said the invigilator found that his face did not match the ID card, and a biometric test nailed him.

Police said Moi, who works as a clerk in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, had gotten in touch with one Ashok at Saral Coaching Centre in New Delhi, where the latter offered him ₹1 lakh to take the exam in place of his younger brother, Ankit.

Police have registered a case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Industrial Area police station. The accused was remanded in two-day police custody.

tags
top news
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
Citizenship Bill gets Lok Sabha nod after fierce day-long debate
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
‘Delighted’: PM Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls; BSY strengthens his position as CM
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Future is here: Elon Musk spotted driving Cybertruck on LA freeway
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
‘Temptation ruined us’: Bihar mourns its sons killed in Delhi fire tragedy
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
Citizenship debate: Amit Shah’s challenge vs Manish Tewari’s charge in LS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News