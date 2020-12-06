Youth in SUV arrested with unlicensed pistol, live cartridges in Sector 17

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 20:56 IST

A 24-year-old man was arrested with a .32-bore pistol and two live cartridges in Sector 17 on Saturday night.

The accused, Gagandeep Singh of Gillco Valley, Rupnagar, was stopped for checking at a check post set up in Sector 17 around midnight. On searching his white Ford Fortuner, police recovered a pistol and two live cartridges.

The check post was set up in view of a string of shooting incidents in the city over the past few months.

Police said Singh worked as airport maintenance staff at the Dubai Airport and had come to India in October.

He had obtained the weapon illegally for protection as he had enmity with some people in Rupnagar. He doesn’t have any priors.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station. He was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to two-day police remand.