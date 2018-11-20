Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018 LIVE: 12.54 per cent voting recorded till 10 am

Polling is underway for the 72 assembly constituencies as part of the second and last phase of elections in Chhattisgarh. The first phase of elections in 18 Maoist-affected assembly constituencies was held on November 12 amid tight security and sporadic incidents of violence.

Eight Maoists were killed and five jawans of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured in two separate encounters during the first phase of polling. Election officials recorded more than 70% turnout on November 12. For more on Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018, click here.

The BJP, which has been ruling the state for 15 years, and the Congress have been traditional rivals in Chhattisgarh. This time, however, former chief minister Ajit Jogi’s newly floated outfit Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and Mayawati’s BSP have joined hands, turning the elections into a three-cornered fight.

10:37 am IST 12.54% voting till 10 am 12.54 per cent voting recorded till 10 am, say election officials.





10:30 am IST Ajit Jogi, son Amit cast votes Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) president and former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi cast their votes at a polling booth in Pendra. Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) President Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi cast their votes at a polling booth in Pendra. #ChhattisgarhAssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/2lZCXfmCBp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018





10:28 am IST Durg SP Sanjeev Shukla votes





10:20 am IST Motilal Vora casts vote Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora casts his vote.





10:16 am IST Raman Singh’s principal secretary Aman Singh votes





10:10 am IST 46 of the 72 seats general As per election commission, 46 of the 72 seats going to polls today are general, nine are reserved for SCs and 17 reserved for STs. In the 2013 elections, BJP had won 43 seats while Congress had won 27. One seat each was won by BSP and an independent.





9:58 am IST Chief secretary Ajay Singh casts vote





9:56 am IST PM Narendra Modi urges people to vote In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested voters of Chhattisgarh to participate in large numbers in “the festival of democracy”. छत्तीसगढ़ में आज दूसरे और अंतिम चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ भारी संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के महापर्व को सफल बनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2018





9:48 am IST Visuals from a polling booth in Raipur rural





9:42 am IST PWD minister queues up to cast vote PWD minister Rajesh Munat (in white kurta) queues up along with family to cast vote.





9:40 am IST State chief election commissioner Subrat Sahoo casts vote Chhattisgarh chief election commissioner Subrat Sahoo (in pink shirt) votes along with family in Devendranagar booth number 53 in Raipur.





9:30 am IST Mahasamund SP votes along with family Superintendent of Police, Mahasamund, votes along with his family in a selfie zone outside a polling booth.





9:18 am IST 1,00,000 security personnel deployed At least 1,00,000 security personnel, including 607 companies of paramilitary forces, are manning the elections.





9:08 am IST 1,079 candidates, including nine ministers, try their luck 1,079 candidates are trying their luck today, including nine cabinet ministers, leader of opposition TS Singhdeo and state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel. Apart from Ajit Jogi, his wife Renu and daughter-in-law Richa are also in the fray.





8:58 am IST Ajit Jogi banking on Satnamis and SCs, say analysts Ajit Jogi is banking on the Satnami community and scheduled castes who hold influence in 58 of the 72 seats in Chhattisgarh, say political analysts.





8:50 am IST Great sense of dissatisfaction with BJP: Cong There is a great sense of dissatisfaction with the BJP, and the Congress will win two-thirds of more seats: Leader of Opposition in the assembly TS Singh Deo tells HT.





8:30 am IST Ajit Jogi-BSP alliance to hurt Cong more: Raman Singh The Congress leadership is divided in Chhattisgarh, and the Ajit Jogi-BSP alliance will hurt them more: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh tells HT in an exclusive interview.





8:01 am IST Polling begins Polling has begun for the 72 assembly constituencies as part of the second and last phase of elections in Chhattisgarh. The first phase of elections in 18 Maoist-affected assembly constituencies was held on November 12 amid tight security and sporadic incidents of violence. Voting has begun for the second and final phase of polling on 72 seats. Visuals from a polling booth in Ambikapur #ChhattisgarhElections2018 pic.twitter.com/FybsqIZN17 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018 Voting has begun for the second phase of polling on 72 seats in 19 districts of the state. Visuals from Pendra in Bilaspur #ChhattisgarhElections2018 pic.twitter.com/PGIWYJTMys — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018





7:15 am IST Security tightened in lieu of Maoist attacks Security has been tightened in the state with deployment of over one lakh security personnel in lieu of Maoist attacks.





6:40 am IST Mock polling in Surguja’s Ambikapur Ahead of the voting, mock polling was conducted at a polling station in Surguja’s Ambikapur. Chhattisgarh: Mock polling being conducted at a polling station in Surguja's Ambikapur. Voting for the second phase of #ChhattisgarhElections2018 will begin at 8 am today. 72 constituencies spread across 19 districts are undergoing polling today. pic.twitter.com/UuBjhXawAx — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018



