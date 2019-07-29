From the archives of the Hindustan Times: July 29, 2019

Russia returns to United Nations (1950)

LAKE SUCCESS- Russia returns to the United Nations. This dramatic announcement was made by the Soviet representative, M. Jacob Malik, late last night (July 28).

M Malik, after an absence from the United Nations of over seven months, declared yesterday (July 27) he would take over the presidency of the Security Council next month.

In a surprise phone call to M Lie, Secretary-General of the United Nations, M Malik fixed the date of the Council’s first meeting under his presidency as August 1, the first day of his normal office under the rotating system.

The communication to M Lie said : “ It is necessary to inform you that in accordance with established procedure, I am assuming the presidency of the Security Council in August of this year and that I am setting the date of the meeting of the Council as August 1, at 7 p.m. (G.M.T.). I request that all members of the Security Council be notified of the date of the meeting. The agenda will be communicated later.”

The communication was phoned to M Lie by the Soviet delegation at about 4 p.m. (local time) and all Security Council members were informed by 6 p.m.

Immediately after the announcement, the U.S, delegation held a two- hour meeting at which Mr Warren Austin, chief U.S. delegate, and his advisers were present.

M Malik withdrew from the Security Council on January 10 this year, stating that the Soviet Government would not take part in the Council’s work until “suitable measures” had been taken to remove the Chinese Nationalist delegation. His action followed the rejection by the Council of a Russian resolution demanding expulsion of the Chinese delegation.

Baig’s century in Test debut (1959)

MANCHESTER - England won the fourth Test against India here today (July 28) by 171 runs but their makeshift attack looked poor against some gallant batting by the Indians.

Abbas Ali Baig, 20-year-old Oxford University freshman, completed a century in his first Test and Umrigar also got a hundred.

Only just over three hours remained for play when India’s second innings ended at 376 to give England their fourth win in as many matches.

Young Baig, who gave further proof of his class as a batsman, is the sixth Indian to make a century in his first Test, and only the second to do so against England. The other was Amarnath.

Returning after going off injured yesterday with 85 to his credit, he completed his century with his 12th four.

President ratifies Simla agreement (1972)

NEW DELHI -India today (July 28) ratified the Simla agreement which provides, among other things, for withdrawal of Indian and Pakistani forces from each other’s territories occupied in the December war, except in Jammu and Kashmir.

President V. V. Giri signed the instrument of ratification after the Union Cabinet had recommended it to him for acceptance. The ratification papers are being sent to the Swiss Embassy here for transmission to Pakistan which ratified the agreement on July 15 following endorsement by the National Assembly.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said the agreement will come into force from the date the papers are received by the Pakistan Government.

It is expected that the papers will reach Islamabad in two days, which means that the withdrawal of troops will be completed before the end of August. The Agreement on Bilateral Relations between the two countries provides that the withdrawals shall commence on its coming into force and be completed within a period of 30 days thereafter.

The agreement will be placed before Parliament on its opening day on Monday and the External Affairs Minister, Mr Swaran Singh will move a motion for its consideration. The Constitution empowers the President to ratify agreements and treaties with foreign Powers without taking Parliament’s prior approval.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 10:18 IST