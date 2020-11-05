1,10,000 medical staff on priority to receive first round of Covid-19 vaccine

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:12 IST

The Pune district administration is now geared for the distribution of the Covid vaccination, under its “Negcav” (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19) programme, formed by the district administration.

“In Pune district, information on 1,10,000 people working in various health related sectors, will be uploaded on the Covid-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System (CVBMS) system for the vaccination programme,” said Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmukh.

“Through Negcav we will work on the priorities of vaccination, demand for vaccines, other materials needed and preparations to give the vaccines. Under this CVBMS is being prepared by our administration. In the first phase, we are collecting information about people working in the health sector and in health organisations. Both government and private organisaitons are included. After this section is vaccinated according to priority, further vaccinations will be done,” said Deshmukh.

The state government has now also included private doctors in the Covid-19 vaccine database.

Maharashtra had formerly excluded private doctors in a circular addressed to all collectors, municipal commissioners and divisional commissioners on October 13, 2020. The circular was against the guidelines proposed by the central government.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, had strongly objected and had complained to the Prime Minister. Maharashtra has now informed the IMA that all the doctors in the state will be included in the proposed Covid vaccine database.

Priority-wise selections for Covid vaccination

Both, government and private personnel

1.Frontline health workers – Health workers, Asha organisation workers, Taluka group volunteers and anganwadi sevika

2.Nurses and supervisors

3.Medical officials - MBBS, post-graduates, teaching and non-teaching staff, administrative doctors, Ayush doctors, dentists

4.Paramedical staff: OT technicians, lab technicians, pharmacists, physiotherapists, radiographers, ward boys

5.Scientists and research staff

6.Students: medical, dental, Ayush, nursing and paramedical

7.Support staff: dieticians, , sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, security staff, other support staff

8.Clerical and administrative staff - data entry operators, engineers, clerical staff

9.Other health staff working in the facility not covered above