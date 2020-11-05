e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 1,10,000 medical staff on priority to receive first round of Covid-19 vaccine

1,10,000 medical staff on priority to receive first round of Covid-19 vaccine

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:12 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

The Pune district administration is now geared for the distribution of the Covid vaccination, under its “Negcav” (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19) programme, formed by the district administration.

“In Pune district, information on 1,10,000 people working in various health related sectors, will be uploaded on the Covid-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System (CVBMS) system for the vaccination programme,” said Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmukh.

“Through Negcav we will work on the priorities of vaccination, demand for vaccines, other materials needed and preparations to give the vaccines. Under this CVBMS is being prepared by our administration. In the first phase, we are collecting information about people working in the health sector and in health organisations. Both government and private organisaitons are included. After this section is vaccinated according to priority, further vaccinations will be done,” said Deshmukh.

The state government has now also included private doctors in the Covid-19 vaccine database.

Maharashtra had formerly excluded private doctors in a circular addressed to all collectors, municipal commissioners and divisional commissioners on October 13, 2020. The circular was against the guidelines proposed by the central government.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, had strongly objected and had complained to the Prime Minister. Maharashtra has now informed the IMA that all the doctors in the state will be included in the proposed Covid vaccine database.

Priority-wise selections for Covid vaccination

Both, government and private personnel

1.Frontline health workers – Health workers, Asha organisation workers, Taluka group volunteers and anganwadi sevika

2.Nurses and supervisors

3.Medical officials - MBBS, post-graduates, teaching and non-teaching staff, administrative doctors, Ayush doctors, dentists

4.Paramedical staff: OT technicians, lab technicians, pharmacists, physiotherapists, radiographers, ward boys

5.Scientists and research staff

6.Students: medical, dental, Ayush, nursing and paramedical

7.Support staff: dieticians, , sanitation workers, ambulance drivers, security staff, other support staff

8.Clerical and administrative staff - data entry operators, engineers, clerical staff

9.Other health staff working in the facility not covered above

top news
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Ex-Karnataka minister arrested by CBI in BJP worker’s murder case
Ex-Karnataka minister arrested by CBI in BJP worker’s murder case
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In