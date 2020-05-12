e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 1,250 J&K residents evacuated from Uttarakhand; 37,147 enter UT through Lakhanpur to date

1,250 J&K residents evacuated from Uttarakhand; 37,147 enter UT through Lakhanpur to date

As per data received from the administration nodal office for migrant workers, students and other persons, there are around 2,000 workers stranded in Uttarakhand and over 50% of them were evacuated in the last four days.

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
(HT Photo)
         

As a result of concerted efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, 1250 residents, stuck in remote areas of Uttarakhand due to Covid-19 lockdown, have been evacuated in the last four days, even as a total 37,147 people entered the Union territory through Lakhanpur, till date.

The first train with 992 stranded persons arrived at Udhampur from Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, which will be followed by another train from Goa.

As per data received from the administration nodal office for migrant workers, students and other persons, there are around 2,000 workers stranded in Uttarakhand and over 50% of them were evacuated in the last four days.

It includes evacuation from remote areas of Uttarakhand viz Dhanaulti, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pauri, Champawat, Rudrayaprag Bhageshwar, Tehri, Garwal, Partapgarh, Bardkot, Dharchula, Almora and Munshiyari etc.

Giving details, the UT control room officer said that as per their records, about 251 workers were stranded in Almora and a total of 258 workers were evacuated.

“On Monday, 12 vehicles carrying 226 persons moved out of Uttarakhand for Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,250 persons have been evacuated in the last four days from different remote districts of the Uttarakhand state,” he added.

The returnees mainly belong to Poonch, Reasi, Doda, Anantnag and Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Meanwhile, of 37,147 returnees till Tuesday morning coming via Lakhanpur include 10,301 from Punjab; 18,095 from Himachal Pradesh, 6,515 from other states and UTs including Delhi, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odhisa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In