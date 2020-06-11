1,379kg of spurious desi ghee seized in Ludhiana

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:08 IST

A food safety team seized 1,379kg of spurious desi ghee following inspection at two godowns of a desi ghee trader at Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Road on Thursday.

The team comprising food safety officer Yogesh Goyal and Dr Rajesh Garg also inspected sweets shops, a mustard oil manufacturing unit, departmental stores and a milk tanker, and destroyed expired soft drinks.

They collected eights samples of desi ghee, mustard oil, masoor dal and milk.