1,415 patients recovered from Covid-19 in Mumbai daily this month, up from 803 in June

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 01:50 IST

Along with the flattening of the Covid-19 infection curve, the city is also witnessing a rise in the number of recovered patients.

On an average, 1,415 patients recovered daily between July 1 and July 19, compared to 803 during the same period in June, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data. By June 30, the average number of patients who recovered daily stood at 903.

Since the outbreak in March till June 1, 16,987 patients have recovered from the infection, which rose to 32,257 on June 19. While 15,270 patients recovered in the first 19 days of June, the number was 26,898 from July 1 to July 19.

“This has been possible because of early diagnosis and timely treatment. Earlier, we noticed several delays in treatment, which led to health complications, resulting in higher fatality rate,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC. “Now, with the availability of more advanced and promising drugs, we have been able to send home patients who were earlier on ventilators.”

The doubling rate has increased to 55 days in Mumbai. “In a pandemic, two things matter the most— the curve of the spread of the infection and recovery rate. We have been able to achieve both. Along with the flattening of the curve, almost 70% patients are getting recovered which is a promising sign,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, part of the Covid-19 state task force.

As of July 19, the P-N ward, which covers Malad, has the highest number (2,030) of active Covid-19 cases. This is followed by the R-S ward which covers areas like Kandivli. The ward has 1,573 active patients. Borivli which comes under the R-C ward has the third highest number of active patients with a cumulative number of 1,486.

“A pandemic doesn’t flatten everywhere at the same time. It spreads in a wave-like pattern, similar to that of an earthquake. It starts with its epicentre and gradually spreads. Within the next two weeks, the situation in these wards will also improve,” said Kakani.