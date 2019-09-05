1,700 evacuated as Mithi swells to danger mark

cities

Around 1,700 people living on the banks of Mithi river were evacuated by officials from the civic body, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Navy after it overflowed on Wednesday morning, following heavy showers.

The water level of Mithi crossed its danger mark of 3.5m at around 1.15pm on Wednesday. Seventeen civic ward officials, along with the police and NDRF, evacuated residents of Kranti Nagar area of Kurla, located right next to the river and shifted them to Bazarwadi municipal school. Residents of Bamandaya Pada area in Marol area of Andheri (East) were also evacuated and moved to the nearby IES School.

Later, the river level touched 4m, said civic officials. Manish Walanju, assistant municipal commissioner of L ward, said, “The residents were reluctant to move out at first. However, we had to strictly move them out of their homes. Initially, locals helped our ward officials to move out people with the help of the police. Later, teams of NDRF and Indian Navy took over the situation. These areas around the Mithi river were submerged in 4-5 foot deep water.”

An official from L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka) said the evacuated residents are being provided food, water and are being attended to by doctors.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to stay indoors. “Considering IMD’s heavy rainfall warning, we request Mumbaiites to stay indoors in safe premises till the water in low-lying areas recedes,” the civic body announced.

Later in the day, IMD updated its forecast and issued a ‘red alert’ warning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

