₹10.54 lakh in counterfeit notes seized, Sirsa woman among two arrested

: A day after a woman was arrested with counterfeit banknotes worth Rs 1,000, her accomplice was arrested on Friday with Rs 10.54 lakh in fake currency notes.

SSP Bathinda Nanak Singh said that the accused Ramandeep Kaur who belongs to Sirsa was arrested with counterfeit currency—four notes of ₹200 and two notes of ₹100—on Thursday. After being tipped off that her accomplice and brother-in-law Jagdish Kumar, also from Sirsa, is involved in the fake currency racket, police arrested him, too.

Police also seized fake currency worth ₹10.54 lakh from him — with 415 notes of ₹2,000 denomination, 300 notes of ₹500, and 200 notes of ₹100.

The SSP said the accused had installed a machine to print fake notes at Jagdish’s house in Sirsa, which has also been seized along with the ink and paper used for the purpose. “The accused had spent around ₹2 lakh in of fake notes in the past six months from the time they began printing the notes. They spent the fake money on themselves, and kept the notes enclosed with the original notes to deceive people,” said the SSP, who added that investigation is underway.

