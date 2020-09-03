e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 10-day Himachal Pradesh assembly session from September 7 amid Covid curbs

10-day Himachal Pradesh assembly session from September 7 amid Covid curbs

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar convenes all-party meeting to discuss arrangements for safe and smooth conduct of proceedings

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:23 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Polycarbonate sheet partitions have been installed between seats of legislators to check the spread of coronavirus infection as the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session gets underway on September 7.
Polycarbonate sheet partitions have been installed between seats of legislators to check the spread of coronavirus infection as the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session gets underway on September 7.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

The 10-day monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will begin on September 7 amid strict Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar announced the decision after convening an all-party meeting to discuss the arrangements for the session.

Workers sprucing up the Vidhan Sabha complex ahead of the monsoon session from Monday.
Workers sprucing up the Vidhan Sabha complex ahead of the monsoon session from Monday. ( Deepak Sansta/HT )

Sanitiser dispensers will be installed on the premises, while arrangements have been made for thermal scanning of those attending the session. Staff from the health department equipped with thermal scanners and oxymeters will be deployed at the main gate of the Vidhan Sabha that has four entry points.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat has installed polycarbonate sheet partitions on the seats of legislators to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

Social distancing will be ensured in the 68-member assembly.

To curb crowding in the Vidhan Sabha, the state secretariat will allow minimum number of people inside. Personal assistants of ministers and legislators will not be permitted in the assembly.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar addressing journalists after the all-party meeting.
Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar addressing journalists after the all-party meeting. ( HT Photo )

Only 30 journalists will be allowed inside the premises at a time.

The Vidhan Sabha will be sanitised after lunch and ahead of its meets in the morning.

No visitors will be allowed in the visitors’ gallery.

“All staff on Vidhan Sabha duty and those attending the House will be provided masks and sanitisers,” Parmar said after the meeting.

“On a normal day, nearly 1,200 people would be present day inside the Vidhan Sabha but this time, the number has been curtailed to 400,” he said.

As many as 577 starred questions and 288 unstarred questions have been listed for the session.

The meeting, convened by Parmar, was attended by law and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Rakesh Singha and Independent legislator Hoshiar Singh.

tags
top news
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Will continue to remove hateful content: Facebook assures Congress
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sushant Singh’s family has grave doubts it’s not suicide but murder: Lawyer
Sushant Singh’s family has grave doubts it’s not suicide but murder: Lawyer
In Rajasthan, Congress’ ‘enduring plan’ to address discontent among MLAs
In Rajasthan, Congress’ ‘enduring plan’ to address discontent among MLAs
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In