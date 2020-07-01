10-day lockdown in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli from Thursday

cities

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:54 IST

The mystery over a complete lockdown in Thane is finally over, with the civic body issuing an official notification stating that the entire city will go under lockdown from Thursday to July 12. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), too, announced a complete lockdown in the twin cities during the same period.

Grocery and medical stores, single vegetable stalls and milk vendors are allowed to operate during the 10 day-lockdown. Stepping out for morning walks and exercises are also not permitted. The corporation warned of action against those who violate the norms.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “The city will be under complete lockdown from Thursday 7am till 7am on July 12, as per the orders issued by civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma. Only essential services will be allowed during these 10 days, and all non-essential shops will have to remain closed. No movement of private vehicles will be allowed unless it is for emergency purposes. Public transport services will also be suspended. People will have to remain at home, no one will be allowed to leave house without emergency reasons.”

The TMC notification stated that if residents who are asked to remain in home quarantine venture out, they will be “forcefully sent to quarantine centres”. “More than five people cannot gather at any essential shop for buying essential goods, or else action will be taken,” the notification said.

The decision to impose a complete lockdown in the city was pending since May 27, with the police and municipal corporation creating confusion among the residents owing to the uncertainty over the decision. On Monday, the police tweeted that there will be a complete lockdown, but hours later, after discussions with the civic body, it was decided to not implement the lockdown.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Kalyan and Dombivli, a lockdown was announced last week in containment zones. However, with more than 300 cases reported since the past few days, the corporation decided to implement a complete lockdown.

Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC, said, “From Thursday, only essential services will be allowed in the city. The officials and ward officers concerned have to ensure that there are provisions for home delivery in all areas. Grocery and vegetable stores will be open only from 9am to 5pm, while dairy shops can operate from 5am till 10am.”

What’s permitted and what’s not

The internal roads under TMC and KDMC’s jurisdictions will be closed and the police will patrol all the important points of the city.

Big vegetable markets, all non-essential shops, commercial establishments, firms and workshops will remain closed.

Morning and evening walks will not be allowed and the corporations asked residents to remain at homes. They can step out only in the case of emergencies.

Public transport services such as state-run and private buses, taxis and autoriskshaws will not be permitted to operate.

Government offices will be operated with minimum staff.

Dairy shops, medical and grocery stores, single stall vegetable shop and clinics will remain open.

Banks, ATM kiosks, print and electronic media, telecom, IT, postal, internet and data services will remain functional

Transportation agricultural, pharmaceutical and medical products is permitted.

Petrol pumps, LPG gas, oil agencies, their warehouses will be allowed to operate.

Frontline workers will be allowed to travel.

Home delivery of liquor is permitted.