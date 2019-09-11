e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019

10 fresh dengue cases in Lucknow

  Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:47 IST

Ten fresh dengue cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 119 in the state capital.

The cases were reported from Khalabazaar, Faizullaganj, Aminabad, Nadwa, Kapoorthala, Shardanagar, Ruchikhand and Dilkusha areas. “Health department teams visited these places and conducted source reduction exercise to make sure mosquito breeding does not take place here,” said Dr Narendra Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow. HTC

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 21:47 IST

