10 nursing students hospitalized after chlorine gas leak in Mathura's CMO Office

An alarming incident of chlorine gas leakage from a cylinder stored within the Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) office campus at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh has resulted in the hospitalization of at least ten nursing students. Nursing students fell ill after chlorine gas leakage at Mathura CMO office campus.

According to the fire department personnel who rushed to the scene, the issue had been persisting since the previous evening, when they were first called in to address the situation.

“This issue started yesterday, and it was temporarily controlled at that time. The leakage has recurred, making breathing difficult and people are unable to work,” the officer present at the scene told reporters.

“The team has been here for an hour now. It happened yesterday too but it was controlled. Now the leakage is happening again,” he added.

The nursing students who were affected by the chlorine gas leak described a lack of prompt action on the part of the authorities.

One student said, “There has been a problem with the cylinder since yesterday, but no substantial action has been taken. Suddenly, today, everyone has fallen ill. Everyone knew about the situation, but no immediate action was taken to prevent this dangerous incident.”

