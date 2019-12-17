e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cities / 10-year-old in Bhiwandi foils kidnap attempt

10-year-old in Bhiwandi foils kidnap attempt

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:28 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

A 10-year-old girl foiled a kidnap attempt and managed to free herself from the kidnapper at Kongaon, Bhiwandi, on Saturday.

According to the police, Alia Patil, a Class 5 student, was returning home from school and was outside her building gate when a woman in a burqa caught hold of her. Although caught unawares, the girl reacted quickly and kicked the woman.

“The incident took place between 10am and 10.30am. Alia fell when the woman caught her legs and tried to pick her up. But, Alia kicked the woman, causing her to fall. The girl then ran home crying,” said Narendra Pawar, assistant inspector, Kongaon police station.

By the time she ran home and alerted her mother, Afsana, the woman had fled. Her mother raised an alarm and alerted other residents. Kongaon police have registered a case against the unidentified burqa-clad woman for kidnapping.

The girl’s father, Aman Patil, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

“Alia is traumatised by the incident. Although she managed to put up a brave fight, she is scared,” said Afsana.

top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities