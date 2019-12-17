10-year-old in Bhiwandi foils kidnap attempt

cities

A 10-year-old girl foiled a kidnap attempt and managed to free herself from the kidnapper at Kongaon, Bhiwandi, on Saturday.

According to the police, Alia Patil, a Class 5 student, was returning home from school and was outside her building gate when a woman in a burqa caught hold of her. Although caught unawares, the girl reacted quickly and kicked the woman.

“The incident took place between 10am and 10.30am. Alia fell when the woman caught her legs and tried to pick her up. But, Alia kicked the woman, causing her to fall. The girl then ran home crying,” said Narendra Pawar, assistant inspector, Kongaon police station.

By the time she ran home and alerted her mother, Afsana, the woman had fled. Her mother raised an alarm and alerted other residents. Kongaon police have registered a case against the unidentified burqa-clad woman for kidnapping.

The girl’s father, Aman Patil, lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident.

“Alia is traumatised by the incident. Although she managed to put up a brave fight, she is scared,” said Afsana.