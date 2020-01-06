e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cities / 11 booked for attacking police party in Kapurthala

11 booked for attacking police party in Kapurthala

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 23:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
A Jalandhar rural police team was attacked by locals when it raided the house of a drug addict at Latiya village, here on Saturday night. A case has been registered against 11 persons under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kotwali police station, here. Police were yet to arrest the accused. The video of the incident had gone viral in which some cops could be seen hurt and their vehicle vandalised.

According to information, a team of five cops from Jalandhar conducted a raid on Saturday night to nab a drug peddler and when the team reached his house, they were attacked by the family members and villagers. Cops sustained minor injuries and were later admitted in a private hospital in Jalandhar.

This is the second incident of assault on police party in the district in one month. On December 12, six drug peddlers had attacked a special task force team with bricks during a raid and injured two policemen. Later, police seized 1kg narcotic substance, ₹13.5 lakh cash, a pistol (snatched from STF) and a bike from their possession.

