11 new Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh takes coronavirus count to 2,187

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:21 IST

Shimla: Eleven new patients of Covid-19 were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the state’s coronavirus count to 2,187, including 955 active cases.

Eight people tested positive in Mandi district, while three persons were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Chamba district.

A staff nurse of the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, is among the eight positive cases in the district, while four employees of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital also tested positive, Mandi chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Devinder Sharma said.

A 47-year-old man from Bharmaur in Chamba district was found Covid-19 positive, while a 70-year-old woman and a two-year-old girl tested positive in Bathri, also in Chamba district.

Special secretary, health, Nipun Jindal said so far, 12 Covid deaths have been reported in the state and 1,203 patients have recovered. Fifteen patients have migrated out of the state.

With 548 cases, Solan is the worst hit district in the state followed by Kangra with 410 cases. Hamirpur has 299 cases, Sirmaur 242, Una 188, Shimla 143, Mandi 119, Chamba 96, Bilaspur 73, Kinnaur 41, and Kullu has 24 cases.

With four Covid-19 cases so far, Lahaul and Spiti is the least affected district.