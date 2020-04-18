11 residents held for curfew violation in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:23 IST

As many as 11 residents were arrested for violating the curfew in Ludhiana on Friday.

Among the accused are four vegetable vendors who were found selling vegetables on the roadside, attracting a huge crowd. The accused were identified as Arvinder Singh of Issewal, Balwinder Singh of Hargobing Nagar, Jatinder Kumar and Rajesh Kumar of Mundian. They were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case, a resident of Bhai Manna Singh nagar for making fake distress call. He was identified as Ajay Paswan. He alleged called up the control room and demanded ration for 250 migrants residing in his area. When a police team reached the spot to deliver the ration, they found people had stored stock.

Police arrested a shopkeeper identified as Mahanand of Haibowal Kalan for making counter sales of groceries to residents.

Similarly, Moti Nagar police arrested Vishal Kumar of Ajit Nagar and Jatin Duggal of GK Estate for opening their telecom shops during curfew.

Apart from this, three persons were arrested for roaming on the roads without permission.