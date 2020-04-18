e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 11 residents held for curfew violation in Ludhiana

11 residents held for curfew violation in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 11 residents were arrested for violating the curfew in Ludhiana on Friday.

Among the accused are four vegetable vendors who were found selling vegetables on the roadside, attracting a huge crowd. The accused were identified as Arvinder Singh of Issewal, Balwinder Singh of Hargobing Nagar, Jatinder Kumar and Rajesh Kumar of Mundian. They were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another case, a resident of Bhai Manna Singh nagar for making fake distress call. He was identified as Ajay Paswan. He alleged called up the control room and demanded ration for 250 migrants residing in his area. When a police team reached the spot to deliver the ration, they found people had stored stock.

Police arrested a shopkeeper identified as Mahanand of Haibowal Kalan for making counter sales of groceries to residents.

Similarly, Moti Nagar police arrested Vishal Kumar of Ajit Nagar and Jatin Duggal of GK Estate for opening their telecom shops during curfew.

Apart from this, three persons were arrested for roaming on the roads without permission.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of ease in lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
LIVE: Telangana reports 43 new Covid-19 cases; tally 605
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
Vikram Chandra decodes govt’s FDI norm revision & other top news
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities